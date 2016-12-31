Alanis KingToday 10:05amFiled to: Really makes you thinkgrcalpine starsred bull grcred bull global rallycross173EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Twitter Not quite, Alpinestars. Not quite.Recommended StoriesWhile You're All Wondering Where Scott Speed Went, He's Busy Winning ChampionshipsScott Speed Wins 2015 Global Rallycross Championship In Crazy Wet FinaleDieselgate Killed Volkswagen's World Rally Championship TeamAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply17 repliesLeave a reply