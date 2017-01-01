In today’s edition of bad tweets, NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing teaches us all a new word.Alanis KingToday 2:11pmFiled to: never tweetstewart-haas racingnascarford26EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIn today’s edition of bad tweets, NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing teaches us all a new word. Advertisement “FORDward” may sound like a basketball shot you’d make into a trashcan with a damp piece of wadded paper, but what’s even worse is the response to the tweet. Go ahead and click the timestamp, and see just how mad avid Stewart-Haas fans are about the team switching from Chevy to Ford for the 2017 season. Happy 2017! The internet is a great place!Recommended StoriesTony Stewart’s Last Weekend As A Sprint Cup Driver Started With Having His Phone Stolen I Went To NASCAR And Somehow Wound Up With Tony Stewart's Head On A StickTony Stewart Defense Against Racism Accusation: ‘I Had A Black Roommate'Alanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply26 repliesLeave a reply