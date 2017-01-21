Watch Race Of Champions Coverage Live In 360-Degree VideoAlanis King32 minutes agoFiled to: race of championsroclive streammiami31EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIf you want to stream the Race of Champions in 360-degree video, here’s a great feed on 360 Racing’s YouTube channel. It seems like it could be quite a cool broadcast on devices that, you know, support 360-degree videos, and it’s also a free stream for people in America. Enjoy, if your device lets you!Recommended StoriesThe Race Of Champions Needs A Bitchin' Camaro For People To CareEx-Formula One Wrecking Ball Pastor Maldonado Might Crash The IndyCar PartyNASCAR On A Boring Track's Road Course Would Be A Huge ImprovementAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply3 repliesLeave a reply