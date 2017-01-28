Everyone hates Roger Goodell, including fans at the 24 Hours of Daytona. Stef SchraderYesterday 6:01pmFiled to: Racing24 Hours of DaytonaWTSCfansNFLball sports74EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Stef Schrader Everyone hates Roger Goodell, including fans at the 24 Hours of Daytona. This New England Patriots fan’s “#FIREGOODELL” love note to the NFL commissioner was spotted among fan signatures on the low yellow line around Daytona before today’s Rolex 24. Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply7 repliesLeave a reply