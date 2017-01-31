Stef SchraderYesterday 8:40pmFiled to: Porsche 911 GT3 RPorscheTRG24 Hours of Daytona78EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Kurt Bradley Since Porsche 911 GT3 Rs all have the biggest, dopiest, most adorable grin in racing, I have to appreciate that The Racers Group gave theirs blue lighted teeth for the 24 Hours of Daytona. Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply7 repliesLeave a reply