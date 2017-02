In case you missed it on Saturday night, rain decided that it wasn’t quite time to start the NASCAR

Photo credit: Jerry Markland/Stringer/Getty Images

In case you missed it on Saturday night, rain decided that it wasn’t quite time to start the NASCAR season. The Advance Auto Parts Clash exhibition race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series had to be moved to Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. They’ll qualify for the Daytona 500 afterward.