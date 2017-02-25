Stef SchraderToday 9:40amFiled to: NASCARNCWTSDaytonacrashMatt CraftonRacingImages171EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images Ever wonder what the underside of a NASCAR Camping World Truck looks like? Wonder no more, thanks to last night’s insane race-ending crash at Daytona. Here’s the No. 88 of Matt Crafton captured in mid-flight.Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply17 repliesLeave a reply