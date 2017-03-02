Stef SchraderToday 9:00pmFiled to: F1Manor Racing111EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images Manor Racing, the backmarker squad that put an American back in Formula One for the first time in years, is officially done. The team withdrew its entry from F1 after a new owner could not be found, Racer confirmed Wednesday. The company that runs the team’s operations shut down earlier this year. Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply11 repliesLeave a reply