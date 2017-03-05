They’re giving out stage trophies in NASCAR. Alanis King50 minutes agoFiled to: nascarmonster energy nascar cup seriesatlanta motor speedway11EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThey’re giving out stage trophies in NASCAR. Kevin Harvick dominantly won the first two stages in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, so not only does he get bonus points toward the title, but he also gets a bunch of extra stuff to find a place for when he gets home. Recommended StoriesYour Guide To Understanding The 2017 Daytona 500 And NASCAR's New Race FormatsNASCAR Is Choking On Its Constant Rule ChangesThe Daytona 500 Hasn't Happened Yet But NASCAR Already Has Points LeadersAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply1 repliesLeave a reply