They’re giving out stage trophies in NASCAR. Kevin Harvick dominantly won the first two stages in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, so not only does he get bonus points toward the title, but he also gets a bunch of extra stuff to find a place for when he gets home.

