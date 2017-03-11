The McLaren-Honda of Stoffel Vandoorne in testing. Photo credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

I’ll be the first one to admit that I had no clue CNN was a McLaren Formula One sponsor until today, even though things have apparently been like this for two years now. We usually just give people stickers and hope they don’t think we’re weird. Well, they always think I’m weird. Never mind.

