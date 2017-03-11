I’ll be the first one to admit that I had no clue CNN was a McLaren Formula One sponsor until today,Alanis KingToday 5:10pmFiled to: formula onef1mclaren-hondamclarencnn255EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The McLaren-Honda of Stoffel Vandoorne in testing. Photo credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images I’ll be the first one to admit that I had no clue CNN was a McLaren Formula One sponsor until today, even though things have apparently been like this for two years now. We usually just give people stickers and hope they don’t think we’re weird. Well, they always think I’m weird. Never mind. Recommended StoriesPoor McLaren-Honda Now Has A Website Tracking How Terrible Its Car IsMcLaren-Honda Shit The BedPoor Fernando Alonso Gets To Compare His Busted McLaren To A Formula 2 Car NowAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply25 repliesLeave a reply