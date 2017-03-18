Alanis KingToday 1:34pmFiled to: goodwoodgoodwood members' meeting43EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Are you ready for some Group 1 racing from the Goodwood Members’ Meeting? Of course. Watch Rovers, BMWs, Vauxhalls, Minis, Chevys and tons Group 1 cars from the 1970s and ‘80s race in the Gerry Marshall Trophy live on our Facebook page or right here in this post. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon.Recommended StoriesHere's Where You Can Watch All Of The Racing Goodness From Goodwood This WeekendWatching This 1928 Frazer Nash Tear Ass Around The Track Is The Best Thing Ever This 360-Degree Video Of An F1 Car On The Goodwood Hillclimb Is Absolutely WildAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply4 repliesLeave a reply