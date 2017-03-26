We should talk about the Formula One season opener. Alanis KingToday 10:48amFiled to: f1formula oneAustralian grand prix674EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images We should talk about the Formula One season opener. How’d you like it? Are you happy to see a different driver on the top step of the podium, at least? Are you missing Nico Rosberg? How’d you like the new cars? Let’s discuss. Recommended StoriesFormula One's Wider, Faster, Crazier Season Opener: The Jalopnik Liveblog Of ExcellenceF1 Driver Who Never Won A Championship Thinks Women Can't Compete Due To 'Mothering DNA'How Mercedes Will Stop Borking Standing Starts: Finger HolesAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply67 repliesLeave a reply