If you’re into short-track racing, there’s a free live broadcast of the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park over on FansChoice.tv right now. The view is a bit pixelated, as you can tell, but there are more than 50 laps left and Late Model racing is definitely worth it.
