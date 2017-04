Are these pink Force India cars great or what?

Esteban Ocon during practice at the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix. Photo credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Are these pink Force India cars great or what? The color makes up for the awkward front end, and the cars just bring forth a deep feeling of happiness when they go by in the Formula One field—well, when they’re actually in the television shot, that is. Why wouldn’t you want a pink race car?