Sebastian Vettel during practice at the Russian Grand Prix. Photo credit: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Continuing the pattern of slightly less Mercedes domination in Formula One this year, the front row of the Russian Grand Prix starting grid will be Ferrari red on Sunday. Sebastian Vettel is on pole, with teammate Kimi Raikkonen in second. Mercedes locked up the third and fourth spots, and the full lineup is here.