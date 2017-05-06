If you’re going to completely dominate the start of a season, you might as well strike a quality pose on top of your winning car. Here’s Wayne Taylor Racing driver Jordan Taylor celebrating his record-setting four-race streak of WeatherTech Sports Car Championship wins in Austin today.
