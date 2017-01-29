24 Hours Of Daytona Has Real, Live Attack Ads That Won't Let Go Of Your CarStef SchraderToday 10:14amFiled to: 24 Hours of DaytonaRacingadvertisingcrashWTSCESM85EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThis isn’t the first time a trackside ad has been hit by one of IMSA’s low-slung racing prototypes and then refuses to let go. They’re tenacious little things! It never ceases to be hilarious, either.The 24 Hours of Daytona’s corporate overlords received extra exposure today, thanks to Scott Sharp’s off-track excursion in the the No. 2 Tequila Patrón ESM Nissan Onroak DPi dragging its sign along for all to see. Advertisement Advertisement Fortunately, Sharp had a better time getting the sign off the front of his car than John Pew did when a WeatherTech sign glommed onto his car’s front end at Circuit of the Americas last year. It’s still very slippery at the Rolex 24, and thus, Sharp isn’t the only off of the moment. Numerous other cars have spun or crashed, reiterating once and for all that everything about the 24 Hours of Daytona is set up for your team to fail, and fail hard. (Especially in the wet.)This Banner Is Inconvenient, But WeatherTech Race Interrupted By Appearance Of Giant WeatherTech AdHow Do The Drivers Survive A 24-Hour Race?Watch A Race Car Driver Almost Get Hit In The Head By His Car's Own NoseStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply8 repliesLeave a reply