This isn’t the first time a trackside ad has been hit by one of IMSA’s low-slung racing prototypes and then refuses to let go. They’re tenacious little things! It never ceases to be hilarious, either.

The 24 Hours of Daytona’s corporate overlords received extra exposure today, thanks to Scott Sharp’s off-track excursion in the the No. 2 Tequila Patrón ESM Nissan Onroak DPi dragging its sign along for all to see.

Fortunately, Sharp had a better time getting the sign off the front of his car than John Pew did when a WeatherTech sign glommed onto his car’s front end at Circuit of the Americas last year.



It’s still very slippery at the Rolex 24, and thus, Sharp isn’t the only off of the moment. Numerous other cars have spun or crashed, reiterating once and for all that everything about the 24 Hours of Daytona is set up for your team to fail, and fail hard. (Especially in the wet.)

