Watch as this twin-turbo Hemi Corvette lifts up in praise and soars straight into heaven. The car (and thankfully not the driver, who is fine) is with the angels now.

It soars on gossamer wings, lifted up in devotion to the altar of speed. UrbanHillbillyVideo caught the ascension at Tusla Raceway Park over the weekend and has shared it with the world:

One of the most INSANE drag racing passes we have filmed in the last 17 years. Daniel Pharris driving Andrew Alepa’s beautiful Twin Turbo Corvette -vs- Brandon Pesz during the Radial Revenge event at Tulsa Raceway Park. Driver was out and OK but the car took a brutal hit. It looks like it could have been much worse if the front clip had not peeled off mid flight.﻿



Indeed, aero catching when a car starts to get airborne is one of the big engineering questions of fast race cars. That’s why current Le Mans prototypes have those big cut outs at the top of their fenders, for instance.

Bless that Corvette. May it rise again. I mean, not rise that far, but you get the idea.