I’m excited to see Fernando Alonso running this year’s Indianapolis 500, but there’s far worse news hidden behind that awesome announcement. There’s no way McLaren would let two-time F1 world champion Alonso out of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix if they thought they had a snowball’s chance in Hell with this year’s car.
All Hope Is Lost For McLaren's Sad, Busted F1 Team
I’m excited to see Fernando Alonso running this year’s Indianapolis 500, but there’s far worse news hidden behind that awesome announcement. There’s no way McLaren would let two-time F1 world champion Alonso out of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix if they thought they had a snowball’s chance in Hell with this year’s car.