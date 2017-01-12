All I Want To Do Is Jump Trucks After Watching This Epic Hoon ReelStef SchraderToday 4:53pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayGlamisHOTDoff-roaddune buggysand dunes162EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via HeatWaveVisual If you can watch a pack of racers hoon on California’s Glamis Sand Dunes without wanting to go play outside immediately, I don’t know if we can be friends. Personally, I need to make big fishtails of sand right now. A whole cast of off-road racers—including Viral Beetle Jail Time Guy Blake Wilkey—show up to rip through the sand dunes in this Glamis hoonage compilation. Advertisement Is there anything more weirdly satisfying than seeing an off-road race truck glide along relatively smoothly as its wheels bump along on the sand? Probably not. Why am I inside? Why am I not outside, doing dirt donuts in a four-wheeled vehicle of some sort? Clearly, I need to fix this. Dirt So Good A Dune Buggy With More Power Than A Bugatti Veyron Is Terror Incarnate Your Next Epic Off-Road Video: Turbocharged ATV Vs. Industrial WastelandThis Porsche 911 Is Still Better Offroad Than Your SUVStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply16 repliesLeave a reply