GIF GIF via HeatWaveVisual

If you can watch a pack of racers hoon on California’s Glamis Sand Dunes without wanting to go play outside immediately, I don’t know if we can be friends. Personally, I need to make big fishtails of sand right now.



A whole cast of off-road racers—including Viral Beetle Jail Time Guy Blake Wilkey—show up to rip through the sand dunes in this Glamis hoonage compilation.



Is there anything more weirdly satisfying than seeing an off-road race truck glide along relatively smoothly as its wheels bump along on the sand? Probably not.



Why am I inside? Why am I not outside, doing dirt donuts in a four-wheeled vehicle of some sort? Clearly, I need to fix this.

