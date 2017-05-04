Photo credit: Kurt Bradley

Few racing drivers amuse us quite as much as Wayne Taylor Racing driver Jordan Taylor. Not only has his team been dominating this year’s WeatherTech Sports Car Championship season, but he’s known for hilarious pranks, one very good dog and he’s LIVE with us now to answer any questions you have for him!



Jordan Taylor is on a roll, having won all three WTSC races of the year in Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.R. There’s no doubt that the Cadillac is a great car to have in a year where all the Prototype class cars are new, but he’s also got to fend off other very quick teams in Cadillacs—which has been no small feat.



He’s the son of fellow sports car racer and his team’s owner Wayne Taylor Racing, but he hasn’t been riding his dad’s name into a seat. The dude’s quick, having driven professionally since 2008. In that time, he has amassed a Grand Am Daytona Prototype class championship, a 24 Hours of Le Mans win, and just this year, a full sweep of the 36 Hours of Florida (Daytona and Sebring, back to back).

But mostly, we like the guy for bringing a sense of humor back into racing. This season, his “Rodney Sandstorm” superfan character has been trying to fool other racers, and more recently, he used the trophy for the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona trophy as a dog bowl for Fonzie. He got our attention with the best mullet in modern motorsports and has made us laugh ever since.



What would you like to know? Racing advice? Pet care tips? Will the mullet ever return? Who is Rodney Sandstorm and where did he get those shades? What was it like to race alongside Jeff Gordon at Daytona? Whatever you’d like to know, ask it now—Taylor’s here for the next 30 minutes or so to answer whatever you’d like to ask.

