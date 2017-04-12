Yesterday we learned the BMW Car Club of America’s Genesee Valley Chapter banned newer cars with certain collision avoidance features from participating in their track events, sending the internet’s track day-going communities into a fiery debate. However, the group has now lifted that ban, saying that the issue merits further study.
At Least One Track Day Group Lifts Ban On Cars With Crash Avoidance Tech
