No. 2 driver Ryan Dalziel’s race ended in spectacular fashion, with flames shooting out the back of his car at COTA’s esses. At least one fan (hi StingrayJake!) saw the No. 2 smoking down the main straight. Once it climbed the big hill for Turn 10 and came back down, whatever was on fire grew into a full-on inferno.



Fortunately, that’s a spot where emergency crews wait for something to happen on track, so they got to extinguishing the fire and clearing the car out of the run-off area almost immediately. Dalziel also hopped out of the car safely. The ESM car had been running in fourth place but ultimately dropped two spots to sixth after the race finished.

Elsewhere, the four remaining cars on the GTLM class’s lead lap were pretty close as the fact that all nine cars had qualified within a second of each other would suggest. Ultimately, the last remaining No. 3 Corvette finished 2.498 seconds ahead of the No. 25 BMW M6 GTLM for the win.



BMW’s sister No. 24 car drove home in third place, which means that both BMWs were on the podium. I can’t remember the last time I said the BMW M6 GTLMs finished well, so that’s a huge deal for them.

With GTLM’s field being immediately thinned out on the first lap, GTD was where most of the action was. Riley Motorsports’ No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 finished only 2.063 seconds ahead of the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3.



Another team continuing a streak is the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports car, which took its third PC-class win in a row. There isn’t a lot of competition and they ended up finishing a full lap ahead of the No. 26 BAR1 Motorsports car for the win.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s streak is insanely impressive, though. It’s the first four-race streak in WTSC’s (short) history, and the team has the most number of wins (11) in WTSC. It’s also the longest streak of American sports car wins since the Muscle Milk Pickett Racing team had very little competition in the 2013 season of the American Le Mans Series.



It wasn’t as exciting as yesterday’s Ultimate Cayman Battle from the WTSC’s support series, but then again, people in the country where this race was held apparently couldn’t (legally) view it at all. Bizarrely, IMSA.tv was blocked in the U.S. despite the fact that the race isn’t even going to be shown until later this evening. International, in-person and VPN-wielding fans could watch, but the general TV-watching American target audience of this series, not so much.



Full results can be found here. If you’re wondering how this race still shakes down after reading how it ends, you can watch it in full tonight on Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight.

