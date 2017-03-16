Drop the phone right now. Flip that camera back to its external-facing view. No selfie will ever top this one of racing drivers Tom O’Gorman and Shea Holbrook from Sebring Raceway.

Here we see a Mazda Miata race car in its natural habitat: crashing in spectacular fashion. This perfectly timed snapshot shows Mazda’s iconic, frequently wrecked roadster mid-barrel roll as another car is up on two wheels in the background.

We’ve finally achieved Maximum Selfie. Rip out those forward-facing cameras and sell them on the Internet for race car funds, everyone. Shut it down.

