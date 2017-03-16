Behold The Greatest Car Selfie Of All TimeStef SchraderToday 3:22pmFiled to: RacingSelfieShea HolbrookCar Crashes6614EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkDrop the phone right now. Flip that camera back to its external-facing view. No selfie will ever top this one of racing drivers Tom O’Gorman and Shea Holbrook from Sebring Raceway. Advertisement Here we see a Mazda Miata race car in its natural habitat: crashing in spectacular fashion. This perfectly timed snapshot shows Mazda’s iconic, frequently wrecked roadster mid-barrel roll as another car is up on two wheels in the background. We’ve finally achieved Maximum Selfie. Rip out those forward-facing cameras and sell them on the Internet for race car funds, everyone. Shut it down. Faces Of NoteRacer Tries To Fool His Own Series' Paddock Disguised As Selfie-Taking Fan I Went To NASCAR And Somehow Wound Up With Tony Stewart's Head On A StickCollege Student Crashes Into Cop Car While Trying To Send Topless SelfieStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply66 repliesLeave a reply