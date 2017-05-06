GIF GIF via IMSA

For many fans, GTLM is our favorite class in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, with all the major factory teams. Hopefully you’re not a Ford or Ferrari fan today, as both Fords, the lone Ferrari, one Porsche and one Corvette were all involved in a first turn pileup that forced them back in for repairs.



The No. 66 Ford GT got into the side of the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari (and we all know there’s no history there), spinning it around into the No. 67 Ford GT. The No. 4 Corvette was an innocent bystander collected in the mess, as was the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR.



Five of the nine cars in WTSC’s top GT class were damaged as a result. The No. 67 Ford GT was stranded out on track and had to be towed back in. The No. 66 Ford suffered rear damage, the No. 62 Ferrari had a borked left front, and the No. 4 Corvette had a damaged front suspension. The No. 912 had a damaged front end with broken steering. All of these cars had to go back to the garage for repairs.

There was another incident where the No. 2 Extreme Speed Motorsports Nissan DPi turned around after contact with the No. 90 Visit Florida Multimatic/Riley LMP2 at turn 2 as well, which is nuts—but at least they’re still going.

Only four cars are still really racing with each other in the GTLM class: the No. 3 Corvette, both No. 24 and No. 25 BMW M6 GTLMs, and the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR. Hope one of those is your favorite!

