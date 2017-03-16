Brave Volvo Refuses To CrashRaphael OrloveToday 1:25pmFiled to: RallyVolvoSave of the Year359EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Today’s inspiration: a Volvo 242 running last year’s Salpausselkä Ralli in Finland that refuses to crash, no matter the odds, no matter its mistakes.In these trying times, let us be more like this stout and proud Swede, indefatigable, unfazed.Just Missed It As A Save Of The Year Contender Rally Car Refuses To Crash Tiny Rally Car Refuses To CrashThis Is How You Take A CornerRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply35 repliesLeave a reply