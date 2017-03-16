GIF

Today’s inspiration: a Volvo 242 running last year’s Salpausselkä Ralli in Finland that refuses to crash, no matter the odds, no matter its mistakes.

In these trying times, let us be more like this stout and proud Swede, indefatigable, unfazed.

