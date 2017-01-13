Can’t wait for Daytona later this month? Stef SchraderToday 10:28amFiled to: Dubai 24 Hoursracing24H Series177EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Nismo Can’t wait for Daytona later this month? The Dubai 24 Hours is running now until 4:30 a.m. Eastern, with full English commentary here. Ex-Formula One drivers Robert Kubica and Jean-Eric Vergne are in the race, along with Porsche 919 driver Brendan Hartley and numerous other familiar faces from sports car racing. Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply17 repliesLeave a reply