The 2016 Buenos Aires ePrix. Photo credit: LAT Images/Formula E via Getty Images

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Our own Stef Schrader is out at the FIA Formula E Championship’s Mexico City ePrix for the weekend, looking to gaze into the future of electric automobiles and all of that cool stuff. She even gets to test out a Formula E car after the race, so, um, let’s just all be jealous and leave it at that.

There’s also going to be a bunch of drag racing this weekend, from NHRA at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to free live streams of some deep-south drag racing. It’ll be great, and you don’t even need cable for most of it!

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series are at Martinsville Speedway for the weekend, and you know what they always say: short tracks mean short tempers. We’ll have to see if that again proves true this weekend (it will).

There will also be a live stream of the Long Beach Formula Drift event on the series’ website, and plenty of stuff on delay. If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

All times ET.

Top Live Events

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia

Saturday

6:30 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

12 p.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 1

2:30 p.m. — The Setup on FOX

3 p.m. — Race on FOX

Sunday

12:30 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia

Saturday

7:30 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

9 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. — Practice on Fox Sports 1

1:30 p.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

2:30 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

11:30 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

12:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. — Race on Fox Deportes

FIA Formula E Championship: Julius Baer Mexico City ePrix in Mexico City, Mexico

Saturday

9:55 a.m. — First practice on Fox Sports Go (with four in-car cameras)

10 a.m. — First practice via Formula E YouTube stream



12:25 p.m. — Second practice on Fox Sports Go (with four in-car cameras)

2 p.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports Go (with four in-car cameras)

4:30 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

5:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1

5:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports Go (with four in-car cameras)

7 p.m. — Post-race show on Fox Sports Go

Sunday

3:30 a.m — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

7 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

PDRA: East Coast Nationals at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina

Saturday

10 a.m. — Coverage on SpeedVideo

Dirty South No Prep Racing Series: Hub City Dragway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Saturday

1 p.m. — Coverage on SpeedVideo

Formula Drift: The streets of Long Beach, California

Saturday

1:45 p.m. — Coverage via live stream

6 p.m. — Coverage via live stream

NHRA: DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada



Saturday

7 p.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

4:30 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

6 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy Supercross: The Dome at the America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Saturday

8 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday

3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

5 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

7 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series West NAPA Auto Parts Twin 100 on NBC Sports Network

8 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series West NAPA Auto Parts Twin 100 on NBC Sports Network

11 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross in Reno, Nevada on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

3 a.m. — Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway on Fox Sports Southwest

4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

5:30 a.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross in Reno, Nevada on Fox Sports 1

6 a.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross in Reno, Nevada on Fox Sports 2

8 a.m. — Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Sportsman Series coverage at Gainesville Raceway on Fox Sports 2

1:30 p.m. — Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup in Italy on CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Mexico on MAVTV

5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Mexico on MAVTV

9 p.m. — Monster Jam on Fox Sports 1

11:30 p.m. — FIM Motocross MXGP race in Leon, Mexico on CBS Sports Network