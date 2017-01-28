Starworks Motorsport wanted people to notice and avoid its No. 8 car during the 24 Hours of Daytona, so they painted it a lovely neon shade they deemed “Please Don’t Hit Me Pink.” Only problem is, this doesn’t prevent the No. 8 from hitting other people.



Advertisement

No. 8 driver John Falb took a shortcut inside of a turn in the fourth hour of the race. Falb then took out the No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Matt McMurray as he tried to rejoin the track.



Falb was able to drive himself back into the pits, but McMurray’s car was unrepairable and had to be retired. Both drivers were thankfully okay despite the hard hit. The No. 8, however, received a stop and ten-minute penalty from the stewards for causing the crash.



Advertisement

Call me superstitious, but maybe it’s best not to put “hit” anywhere in the car’s color name? Or mention hits at all? Like, I won’t even wear my Orlove’d shirt to a track day, much less put “hit” in the name of anything related to my race car.

