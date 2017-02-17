Catch Fence Has One Job, Blows It SpectacularlyStef SchraderToday 10:17amFiled to: Code BrowncrashRacingdirt trackSprint Car506EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via All Star Sprints Driver Joey Saldana’s sprint car had a wild ride at an All Star Circuit of Champions race at Volusia Speedway Park Wednesday, flipping over the fence and into the stands. The most incredible part of this crash is that no major injuries were reported as a result. Saldana collided with Jason Johnson’s car coming off turn 2 while battling for second place in the A-Main race of the night, reports PennLive. Saldana’s car then hopped over the 10-foot catch fence, over several fans standing near the fence, and then across the bottom of the stands and into a light pole. The slow-mo view shows the car flipping over the stands, which thankfully didn’t look too populated at the bottom. [H/T Paulo!]Close Calls Race Car Unbelievably Flips Over A 22-Foot-Tall Catch Fence The Worst Time Ever To Lose Your Car's Hood Is In The AirNot Only Did This Funny Car Get Airborne In The World's Gnarliest Wheelie, It WonStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply50 repliesLeave a reply