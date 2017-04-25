No recent retirement announcement has stung racing fans quite as much as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s did today. Sure, he’s 42 and we should all have expected this, but he simply feels like one of us: a straight-talking man of the people—the likes of which the hyper-polished world of NASCAR could use a lot more of.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is One Of Us
