Despite only just announcing his retirement from NASCAR at the end of the current season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is already planning to substitute racing’s adrenaline withdrawals with plans for a new home renovation program on DIY Network next year.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Turns To Exciting Sport Of TV Home Renovation Following NASCAR Retirement
