Don't Drink Generator Fuel
Formula E as a series tries so hard to be green, they even thought about where they source their power. Instead of hooking up to a power grid that may be fueled by coal or other less-than-savory sources of energy, they bring in generators that run off glycerol. You can drink it! But I don’t recommend it.