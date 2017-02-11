Driver Takes Lead At Rally Sweden In Spite Of Flopping Door That Wouldn't Stay ShutStef SchraderToday 10:00amFiled to: WRCrallyThierry NeuvilleRally SwedenRacingdoor104EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Reggy Devos Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Thierry Neuville ended Friday with an impressive 28.1-second lead at Rally Sweden. Most impressive of all, though, was the fact that Neuville’s door just didn’t want to stay closed and kept flopping open during Friday’s final stage. Neuville told SuperSport: Advertisement We had a decent first loop today, although it wasn’t perfect. In stage four, there were a lot of deep cuts and I hit something very hard with the front. My door kept opening slightly on the final stage, which was a distraction but overall the car has been working very well here and I’m optimistic for the rest of the weekend.“Slightly.” Uh-huh. Sure. That looks like a pretty big opening to me.Extra Ventilation174 MPH On The Nürburgring Can Blow The Doors Right Off Your CarThis Isn't The Kind Of Open Door Policy Nissan WantedRust And Smoke, The Heater's Broke, The Door Just Flew Away: Da Yoopers' Rusty ChevroletStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply10 repliesLeave a reply