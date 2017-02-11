GIF GIF via Reggy Devos

Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Thierry Neuville ended Friday with an impressive 28.1-second lead at Rally Sweden. Most impressive of all, though, was the fact that Neuville’s door just didn’t want to stay closed and kept flopping open during Friday’s final stage.



Neuville told SuperSport:

﻿We had a decent first loop today, although it wasn’t perfect. In stage four, there were a lot of deep cuts and I hit something very hard with the front. My door kept opening slightly on the final stage, which was a distraction but overall the car has been working very well here and I’m optimistic for the rest of the weekend.

“Slightly.” Uh-huh. Sure. That looks like a pretty big opening to me.

