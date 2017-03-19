Engine goes where? Stef Schrader20 minutes agoFiled to: Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSRPorscheWTSC1EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkEngine goes where? Racer caught Porsche’s mid-engine 911 RSR chassis out in the open at Sebring, with nothing installed. Yes, it’s that car that they’ve been bizarrely secretive about despite already racing it at the Rolex 24. Check out Racer’s pics here, if you’re curious about just where everything bolts in. Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply1 repliesLeave a reply