Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton/Stringer/Getty Images

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



There’s actually quite a bit of live racing coverage on this weekend, so get excited. NASCAR and the ARCA Racing Series are both at Daytona International Speedway, and Monster Energy Supercross is in Minnesota for the weekend.

It isn’t quite time for the NASCAR regular season, you can enjoy a somewhat routine pre-Daytona 500 ritual before the sanctioning body’s wacky new rules fully set in next weekend. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers who meet certain qualifications will race in the Advance Auto Parts Clash on Saturday night, and it’s essentially just an exhibition race that doesn’t count for much other than the bragging rights and television time.

The Clash, as it has in recent years, will be in segments as you can expect all NASCAR events to be in from this point forward. But the good thing is, that’s the way it’s been for a while and at least we don’t have to memorize a new rulebook to watch it. Next weekend at the Daytona 500 is when things get weird.

All of the Cup Series drivers will make their qualifying attempts for the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon, doing single-car runs for time instead of qualifying in groups. That will only decide the first and second starting positions, and the rest of the starting lineup will be decided by finishing positions the Can-Am Duels on Thursday. Since there is no Weekend Motorsports Roundup in the middle of the week, you can catch the Duel races Thursday at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

But let’s get back to this weekend. The ARCA Racing Series will be at Daytona as well, racing 200 miles on Saturday afternoon. In addition to the ARCA race, Monster Energy Supercross is up in Minneapolis for its seventh event of the season. Ryan Dungey is still atop the points standings, with Marvin Musquin in second and Cole Seely in third.

The FIA Formula E Championship will race in Buenos Aires on Saturday, but the television coverage will be on a slight delay. Other than that, delayed coverage of interest includes stuff from King of the Hammers, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the FIA World Rally Championship.

If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

All times ET.

Top Live Events

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 pre-race activities at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

Saturday

11:30 a.m. — Practice on Fox Sports 1

11:30 a.m. — Practice on Fox Sports 2

3:30 p.m. — Weekend NASCAR RaceHub on Fox Sports 1

6 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

8 p.m. — Advance Auto Parts Clash on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

1 a.m. — Advance Auto Parts Clash (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

3 p.m. — Daytona 500 pole qualifying on FOX

ARCA Racing Series: Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida



Saturday

4 p.m. — Race coverage on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

4 a.m. — Race coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy Supercross: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota



Saturday

10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday

10 a.m. — King of the Hammers coverage on CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

9 p.m. — FIA Formula E Championship qualifying in Buenos Aires (same-day delay) on Fox Sports 2

10 p.m. — FIA Formula E Championship race in Buenos Aires (same-day delay) on Fox Sports 2

Sunday

1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship from Great Britain on MAVTV

4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series at Lucas Oil Off Road Park on MAVTV

5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series at Lucas Oil Off Road Park on MAVTV