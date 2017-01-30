Even Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opposes The Muslim BanKristen LeeToday 3:04pmFiled to: Dale Earnhardt JrNASCARMuslim BanDonald TrumpRacing22029EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image credit: Blaine Ohigashi/Getty Images On Friday afternoon, Donald Trump signed an executive order that banned people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. Many, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., are speaking out against it. Advertisement Taking to Twitter, Earnhardt, who is one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, spoke against ban, saying that, like many Americans, his family emigrated here as well.Earnhardt’s voice joins those of celebrities, taxi workers and even Ford, denouncing the ban. Advertisement Earnhardt is the most popular driver in NASCAR, as The Charlotte Observer notes, and his supporters are applauding him for taking a stance.(Hat tip to Rob!)We All Have A VoiceFord Finally Grows Spine, Officially Opposes Muslim BanRefugee Crisis Helps Everyone Remember Uber Is A Scum CompanyDisobey OrdersKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply220 repliesLeave a reply