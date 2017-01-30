On Friday afternoon, Donald Trump signed an executive order that banned people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. Many, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., are speaking out against it.

Taking to Twitter, Earnhardt, who is one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, spoke against ban, saying that, like many Americans, his family emigrated here as well.

Earnhardt’s voice joins those of celebrities, taxi workers and even Ford, denouncing the ban.

Earnhardt is the most popular driver in NASCAR, as The Charlotte Observer notes, and his supporters are applauding him for taking a stance.

This post has been updated.

(Hat tip to Rob!)

