The AE86 Corolla is a legend in the drift community– eternally cheap, simple, available and rear-wheel drive. But drifting is just one of the car’s many talents.

Really, you want to get one of these things out on a rally stage and let its twin-cam four-cylinder sing. Sideways is fast out on something like these open Finnish roads, and more than just cool.

More of these are always welcome here in America, just in case anyone reading this is sitting in their garage wondering why their BMW is having issues again.