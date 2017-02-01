Everyone's Favorite Toyota Corolla Drift Car Makes An Incredible Rally MachineRaphael OrloveToday 7:17pmFiled to: RallyToyota Corolla124EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe AE86 Corolla is a legend in the drift community– eternally cheap, simple, available and rear-wheel drive. But drifting is just one of the car’s many talents. Really, you want to get one of these things out on a rally stage and let its twin-cam four-cylinder sing. Sideways is fast out on something like these open Finnish roads, and more than just cool. Advertisement Advertisement More of these are always welcome here in America, just in case anyone reading this is sitting in their garage wondering why their BMW is having issues again.Rally Rally RallyThis Is How You Take A CornerThis Is How You Drive A SubaruHow To Drive A Porsche 911 On Ice When All It Wants To Do Is Ruin Your DayRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply12 repliesLeave a reply