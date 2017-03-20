Ex-F1 Driver Susie Wolff Lost Her Street License For Six MonthsStef Schrader48 minutes agoFiled to: F1Susie Wolffspeedingcar crimeRacing641EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images Hot take: road cars kind of suck. Case in point: ex-Formula One driver Susie Wolff just lost her road car drivers’ license merely for doing 35 mph in a 30 mph zone through a village in England, reports the BBC. Wolff appealed on the basis that her street driving ban could negatively affect the charity work she’s doing, however, a judge has rejected that appeal and the ban stands. Advertisement Wolff amassed nine points on her license for two prior speeding incidents before magistrates gave her a six-month ban in November, which was suspended until an appeal hearing Friday. However, her latest offense, which happened near her home in East Hanney, Oxfordshire, was enough for judges to uphold the ban. She tried to argue to the court that she’s “not a girl racer” (like “boy racer,” a derogatory term for young hoons in the UK) as quoted by the BBC: Advertisement It is a hugely embarrassing situation to find myself in, I’m a professional driver and to be caught speeding and to have my license taken away for speeding, it would have an effect on my reputation.Wolff was worried about her status as a role model for her recent Dare To Be Different initiative, which encourages women to get involved in motorsports. Additionally, she claimed that she couldn’t participate in Mercedes’ promotional and charity events if she couldn’t drive in the events. Susie is also married to Mercedes F1 executive director Toto Wolff, is also part of Channel 4's F1 commentary team. Wolff’s £500 ($619) fine for the offense was also upheld, per the BBC. Additionally, she must pay £345 ($427) in costs as well as a £15 ($18.58) victim surcharge. So, yeah: driving on public roads will always suck for things like this. Best of luck finding an adequate chauffeur, Susie. Sponsored [H/T Noselunting!]Race Tracks > Public RoadsHow Susie Wolff's Complicated Career May Open The Door For More Women In RacingSusie Wolff May Leave Williams F1 Test Role Over Lack Of Seat TimeSusie Wolff Moves Closer To A Formula One Drive At WilliamsStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply64 repliesLeave a reply