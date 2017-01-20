Photo credit: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Venezuelan pay driver Pastor Maldonado wants to race again, y’all. Late last year, he claimed to be speaking with a few Formula One teams, but I guess those didn’t pan out. So, he’s doing what any good ex-F1 driver who can’t land another F1 drive tends to do: he’s looking at an IndyCar drive.

Maldonado, who last drove for the Renault F1 team in 2015, is in talks with IndyCar’s KV Racing Team for a 2017 drive, reports WTF1. KV Racing desperately needs the cash to be able to compete this year after longtime driver Sébastien Bourdais switched to the Dale Coyne Racing team for 2017. Luckily for them, we know just the driver who usually brings more funding than talent!

Maldonado isn’t quite ready to go full-IndyCar, however. The rumored deal is supposedly only to race on road and street courses, with Maldonado skipping IndyCar’s oval races. Sadly, that means he won’t become the next ex-F1 star to coast home to Indianapolis 500 glory.



This isn’t the first time the Maldonator has been spotted with the KV Racing squad. He was spotted in the team’s pits back in July.



