Formula One teams exploited the ragged edge of the aerodynamic regulations for 2017, so the series is reigning it in for 2018, reports Auto Motor und Sport. T-wings and big shark fins are out, but the beautification process doesn’t end there. The halo head protection system idea is dead in favor of a new solution called the shield.
F1 Has Already Banned The First Tech Loophole Of 2017
