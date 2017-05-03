I don’t think there’s anything more satisfying than watching one of the world’s greatest drivers prove his worth by hopping into a completely new car and doing well in it right away. Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso’s first IndyCar test went fantastically this morning—and thank goodness for that.
Fernando Alonso's First IndyCar Test Showed Why We Love Him
I don’t think there’s anything more satisfying than watching one of the world’s greatest drivers prove his worth by hopping into a completely new car and doing well in it right away. Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso’s first IndyCar test went fantastically this morning—and thank goodness for that.