Ferrari Finally Got F1 Cars To Sound Decent AgainStef SchraderToday 12:05pmFiled to: F1Ferrari SF70H2017 Ferrari SF70HFerrariRacing1448EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF One thing I dearly miss in the offseason is the roar of Formula One cars. While they’re not as loud as the V8s or V10s of eras past, the V6 turbo engines have slowly upped the volume back up to an acceptably rowdy level. Here’s what this year’s Ferrari SF70H sounds like. It’s finally decent again.Like their rivals at Mercedes, Ferrari debuted their brand new SF70H Formula One car on track. Here’s Kimi Räikkönen taking the car through its paces at Ferrari’s private Fiorano test track. Advertisement If there’s one thing I love about modern Formula One engines, it’s that unhinged growl they make while off throttle. You can tell just by the sound when the driver is on or off it he most obvious and jarring way, and it’s wonderful. That low rumble gets me every time. Every single time. 2017-Spec CarsFerrari's F1 Car Already Found The Same Loophole As MercedesMcLaren Finally Gives Us The Ridiculously Orange F1 Car Of Our Hopes And WhinesMercedes May Have Already Found A Loophole In F1's New RegsStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply144 repliesLeave a reply