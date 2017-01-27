Screencap via Buddybryan3

Poor, poor-’Vette can’t seem to live down its recent fires. For two years in a row, Corvette Racing’s No. 4 car has caught on fire during the Roar Before the 24 test day for Daytona. Now even Ferrari folks—people well versed in spontaneous vehicular combustion—are having a chuckle at their expense.

“Don’t pull a Corvette” is the new word of advice, per one Ferrari team representative I spoke with at Daytona.



Man, you know things are rough when Ferrari guys are making fire jokes. Corvette does have a pretty solid record of making up for its testing flambés with wins at Daytona, however, so I’m not sure if the last laugh is really on them.



Either way, we hope that no one has to whip out a fire extinguisher during tomorrow’s 24 Hours of Daytona. Save the cars!

