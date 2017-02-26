GIF GIF via Fox Sports: NASCAR

Here’s what happens when NASCAR’s Cup Series tries to go four-wide at Daytona where there’s only space for three cars abreast: one huge crash.



Jamie McMurray got a good run coming out of Turn 2 in the No. 1 car, going for the gap above Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 car. Problem is, there just wasn’t room for cars to go four-wide going into Turn 3, and the second “big one” happened.



Screencap via Fox

Sixteen cars in total were damaged in the crash. Johnson was out of the race for sure, remarking to Fox Sports that he believed the wreck was entirely avoidable:

That could have been avoided and it wasn’t called for. From the minute I got off of Turn 2 on the entire back straightaway, I kept getting hit and the rear tires are off the ground. I know there is a lot of energy behind me in the pack, but I didn’t have a chance. I fought it the whole straightaway and finally got turned going into (Turn) 3.﻿



Fortunately, no one was injured in the pile-up.

Shortly afterwards, another crash happened between when Jeffrey Earnhardt ran into the back of Elliott Sadler as Sadler and Trevor Bayne were both signaling that they were about to pull into the pit lane, reports Fox Sports. Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also got caught up in the chain reaction that ensued.



Who’s actually going to be left at the end of this race? Are we about to see an upset?

[Correction: an earlier correction based on an incomplete list of drivers involved in the second wreck has since been elaborated upon.]

