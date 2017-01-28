Well, this is unexpected. The No. 14 Lexus RCF GT3 driven by none other than one of the most successful American endurance racers in history, Scott Pruett, just ate the wall.



Pruett was in eighth place when he crashed the new-to-America Lexus into the wall. It doesn’t appear to have been hit, rather, the rear end of the car got loose and sent him spinning into a hard wall.

Pruett was evaluated and released from the infield care center following the crash, but the Lexus is now nine laps behind the class leader in GTD. Oof.

