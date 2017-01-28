Five-Time 24 Hours Of Daytona Winner Spins Out In Hour Two Of This Year's RaceStef Schrader38 minutes agoFiled to: 24 Hours of DaytonaWTSCLexus RCF GT3Scott PruettHe Should Know Better?crash41EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkWell, this is unexpected. The No. 14 Lexus RCF GT3 driven by none other than one of the most successful American endurance racers in history, Scott Pruett, just ate the wall. Advertisement Pruett was in eighth place when he crashed the new-to-America Lexus into the wall. It doesn’t appear to have been hit, rather, the rear end of the car got loose and sent him spinning into a hard wall.Pruett was evaluated and released from the infield care center following the crash, but the Lexus is now nine laps behind the class leader in GTD. Oof. Mayhem-tonaLamborghini Goes Full Italian At Daytona, Catches On FireThis Isn't A Good Parking SpotSomeone Already Ate A Tire Wall Eight Minutes In To The 24 Hours Of DaytonaStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply4 repliesLeave a reply