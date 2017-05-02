Racing is full of wealthy weirdos, but a good many of them are well-pedigreed offspring out to blow the last of their family’s money in an attempt to stave off boredom. That wasn’t Preston Henn, who used his self-made fortune to win the 24 Hours of Daytona—twice. Henn died Sunday at 86, and leaves behind one of American racing’s more interesting legacies.
Flea Market Mogul Preston Henn Ass-Kicked His Way Into Becoming A Racing Legend
You may also like
Recent from Stef Schrader
- 6
- 26
- 7.4K
Black Flag · Stef Schrader
Hilarious Crash Reenactment Makes For The Best Post-Race Interview Ever
- 8
- 25
- 6.3K
Black Flag · Stef Schrader