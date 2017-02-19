Alanis KingToday 5:00pmFiled to: nascarmonster energy nascar cup serieschase elliottdale earnhardt jr.daytona 500daytona international speedwaydaytona124EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images For the second year in a row, Chase Elliott is on pole for the Daytona 500. Elliott became the youngest pole-sitter in Daytona 500 history in 2016 at 20 years old, and he’ll start first again on Feb. 26. Dale Earnhardt Jr. locked in the second spot, and the other cars will race for starting positions on Thursday.Recommended StoriesChase Elliott Becomes Youngest Polesitter In Daytona 500 HistoryDale Earnhardt Jr. Cleared To Return To Racing After Recovering From ConcussionNASCAR Beefed Up Its Concussion Protocol, But Is It Enough?Alanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply12 repliesLeave a reply