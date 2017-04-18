Force India Formula One team owner Vijay Mallya was arrested today in London on charges of fraud and conspiracy in India. The charges relate to $1.34 billion loaned to Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines by primarily Indian state-run banks.
Force India F1 Team Owner Arrested On Fraud And Conspiracy Charges
